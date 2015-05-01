Hull wouldn't have a team bus without Allam - Bruce

Steve Bruce has defended Assem Allam amid fresh criticism, claiming Hull City would not have a team bus let alone a team if it were not for the club's owner.

Allam has had a testing relationship with Hull's supporters, largely due to his desire to change the club's name to Hull Tigers.

Hull boosted their hopes of staying in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Liverpool at the KC Stadium on Tuesday, but a section of supporters chanted against Allam.

Manager Bruce feels the owner deserves more praise for the money he has spent on making Hull a Premier League side.

"I've said repeatedly without the owner, let alone a team beating Liverpool, we wouldn't have a team bus." he said. "We wouldn't have a team playing in the Premier League, the biggest and best league in the world.

"Unfortunately there's a bit of an undercurrent for certain issues. The name change is one. But without the owner and something like the £70million of his own money he's put in the club there wouldn't be a club.

"There's not many people out there that would put £70million into Hull. It's frustrating for him I understand that.

"There's always ripplings at a football club. We have to park that for the time being, we shouldn't let it overshadow a great achievement against Liverpool, that doesn't happen too often in our club's history.

"It's unfortunate but we have to focus on what we've got ahead and bring these issues to a head in the summer or the pre-season when it's not affecting the games and the outcome."

Back-to-back wins have seen Hull climb to 15th and four points clear of the drop zone, but Bruce - whose side host Arsenal on Monday - knows the job is not done yet.

"Six weeks ago we couldn't get a win," he added. "It can happen to anyone - top or bottom - that's how hard this league is and we've found it difficult. But back-to-back wins this late on in the season has given us a chance.

"We've still got four games to play. We need results. Last week teams around us did so it's all still to play for. It's exciting from afar. If you're involved you have to come out fighting."