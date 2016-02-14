'Humiliated' Garde slams Villa for lack of fight

Remi Garde admitted to feeling "humiliated" and slammed his Aston Villa players for a lack of fighting spirit after Sunday's 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side scored twice in the first half through Daniel Sturridge and James Milner before the hosts suffered a complete capitulation during the second period.

Emre Can, Divock Origi, Nathaniel Clyne and Kolo Toure each scored in a 13-minute spell, resulting in Villa's heaviest home defeat in the Premier League era and prompting thousands of fans to leave the ground well before full-time.

"I feel humiliated. I am sorry for the fans who came to Villa Park," Garde said.

"Before the game you could expect the two teams were not on the same level, but after 15 minutes, I don't know what happens. The first two goals were difficult to digest and my team did not play anymore.

"I understand [the fans' frustration]. I don't know who let down who in this football club. I am trying to concentrate on my job and working with the players who want to fight.

"This is a bad feeling that we did not fight enough. It was very easy for Liverpool. The fighting spirit, I was expecting that, but we did not deliver it."

Garde insists he will not abandon hope of avoiding the drop despite the result leaving them eight points adrift of safety with 12 games to play.

"I was not expecting this kind of match and we have to go for the next win now," he added. "Until we have little hope, we will still believe. After a game like today, it is difficult, but we won't play Liverpool every day."