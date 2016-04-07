Hummels: Dortmund did not play well enough

Borussia Dortmund captain Mats Hummels admits his side did not play well enough after being held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool in their Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Hummels scored Dortmund's only goal of the game at Signal Iduna Park just after the half-time break, heading home Henrikh Mkhitaryan's dangerous cross.

However, Liverpool had already managed to find a vital away goal in the first half through Divock Origi, giving them the advantage going into next week's return leg at Anfield.

Germany international Hummels believes the result was "okay" in the end despite Dortmund not being at their best.

"I'm not really sure If I should be satisfied, we didn't play that well. We could have created more chances with more cleverness," Hummels told Sport1.

"The goal against us was too easy. I should not have come out there. I thought we had a comfortable situation but obviously we hadn't.

"At the end the result is okay."

Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller made a number of crucial saves to keep Liverpool out and believes Dortmund will be a different side in the second leg.

"We did not come into the game so well, it was a bit complicated tonight," the 35-year-old said.

"But it will be different in the second leg. We will create a plan to turn the result to our favour."

As for the incredible atmosphere inside the ground, he added: "The atmosphere here is always very well, we have the best atmosphere in Europe and the best fans as well. So this was pretty normal for us."