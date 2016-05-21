Hummels: I hope I made right choice with Bayern move

Mats Hummels says only time will tell if he has made the right decision by leaving Borussia Dortmund for Bayern Munich.

The Germany international defender saw his new side beat his present club 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out to win the DFB-Pokal final and complete a Bundesliga and cup double in Pep Guardiola's farewell match on Saturday.

Hummels, who failed to complete the match in Berlin due to injury and was replaced by Matthias Ginter, came through the youth teams at Bayern and will re-join on a five-year deal from next season.

The 27-year-old was disappointed his farewell Dortmund appearance ended in defeat, but insists the whole team left everything on the pitch.

"It's a very tough evening for us. It's one game and you give it everything you have but it wasn't enough for us," he told ARD.

"Every one of us was pretty much exhausted during the game. It's my last game. I've been able to celebrate a lot of success with the team and the fans in the last few years.

"I hope I've made the right decision – we'll see in the next few years.

"We performed well, we fought well. Maybe Bayern earned it, but we definitely thought we did too."

