Hummels reveals Ancelotti outburst

Mats Hummels has revealed Carlo Ancelotti gave his players a stern telling off at half-time of Bayern Munich's 2-2 Bundesliga draw with Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend.

Bayern have been struggling to find their best form in recent weeks, failing to beat Atletico Madrid, Cologne and Frankfurt, applying pressure on Ancelotti.

And Hummels has made it clear the Italian head coach - who replaced Pep Guardiola for the 2016-17 season - was not happy with his side's latest display.

"Ancelotti is a nice guy, but not always. He was not happy in Frankfurt and made that very clear," Hummels said at a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against PSV.

"He was very loud at half-time. And we could only admit that we deserved a telling off.

"We want to turn things around. We have already responded on the training pitch. We have discussed some tactical issues and we also talked about our attitude - and realised there is room for improvement. We want to be successful, but can only achieve that if we give our all.

"We are feeling the pressure, but it's a home game and we are the favourites. It is clear we are not satisfied with our performances. We have talked about it and we now want to show we can do better."