Hummels, Schmelzer injury woe for Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund have been dealt a twin injury blow as Mats Hummels will not play again in 2013 and Marcel Schmelzer faces a month out.
Dortmund's preparations for Saturday's clash with leaders Bayern Munich, which sees the top two in the Bundesliga face off, are in tatters with the news that coach Jurgen Klopp will be without the defensive duo.
Hummels sustained a heel problem and Schmelzer suffered a torn calf muscle in Germany's 1-0 win over England at Wembley on Tuesday.
