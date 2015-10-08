Hummels takes blame for Republic of Ireland winner

Defender Mats Hummels admitted he could have done better to cope with Shane Long's winning goal as Republic of Ireland stunned Germany 1-0 in their Euro 2016 qualifier on Thursday.

A long clearance from substitute goalkeeper Darren Randolph travelled all the way over the visiting backline, allowing the Southampton striker to score a famous goal.

Hummels pointed out he was not the only one who was at fault, but did accept he could have reacted better to the move which led to a shock defeat for the world champions.

"Something happened that can happen against these teams," Hummels told RTL.

"We had a lot of the ball and created several chances. We did not allow them many chances, but the one big chance they had, they converted.

"It is a long ball and I was too slow there. Maybe one, two steps. I am not the only one, but I take that as my fault."

Hummels also believes he should have had a penalty after tangling with John O'Shea in the box from a corner during the first half.

He continued: "That was a clear penalty. I get the header if he does not hold me with two hands. If you can see it that clearly, you have to give it.

"Now we know it can get very tight in the last game and we have to be dominant against Georgia and not let anything happen."

Following the loss, Germany require a draw in their final game against Georgia if they are to be certain of reaching Euro 2016.