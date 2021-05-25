Hunt admits that the timing of the Caf CL semi's will be a problem for Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admits the timing of their Caf Champions League semi-final will be a problem because it will interfere with pre-season plans for next season.

The Glamour Boys booked a historic semi-final berth this past Saturday when, despite losing 3-0 to Tanzanian giants Simba, they won the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

The dates for the semi-finals have been set for June which is during the off-season. If Chiefs should progress to the final, they will play in July as well leaving the squad with little time off between the two seasons, which is a concern for Hunt.

‘Well, it’s a problem because it interferes with the pre-season and ... but we will worry about that [at a later stage]. We’ve got three league games left. We need to concentrate on those league games now and try get ourselves up the league,’ Hunt told the Amakhosi media department post-match at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Hunt did not want to take credit for reaching the semi-finals, as Amakhosi continue to make more history for themselves in the competition.

'It’s not for me, it’s for the club. Don’t give it to me, it’s for the club,' the former Bidvest Wits coach said.

'It was difficult, but we got through which is the most important thing. We dug in.'