Hunt: Chiefs’ mentality is getting better

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his side’s mentality is continuing to improve after claiming their third successive victory in the DStv Premiership.

The Soweto giants cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Goals from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Lebogang Manyama and Happy Mashiane saw Amakhosi move up to seventh place in the league standings with 16 points from 12 games, 10 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, Hunt reserve special praise for Mashiane and Anthony Akumu following their impressive performance in Chiefs’ backline.

‘Bit of a leggy performance,’ Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘A little bit lethargic at times. It's understandable for the programme that we've had. So ja, the most important thing is trying to get three points. Trying to get ourselves up the league. But certainly a real slackness sometimes. That's something I need to work on. All in all, we're happy with the week that we've had.

‘We've been forced to make changes with Zuma. There's too much of giving up. We need to change the mentality. It's going to take time but we need to change the mentality. The players are too easy sometimes. But I knew we needed to play with more width. And once I brought Happy in, he would give us nice width. He's got huge ability and a good future ahead of him.

‘Sometimes we're trying to score with every pass. We're trying to go forward at every moment. We need to get a little bit of balance first. But those things take time. It doesn't happen overnight.

‘I've also got to adapt to them. But we've got a good bunch. The mentality is getting better. The mentality was fantastic last year and we need to try and get that back.

‘I think collectively defensively we weren't as good as we could have been. I thought Akumu again was fantastic. Certainly for me he was our best player today. I don't want to play Daniel in that position [centre-back], I don't want to play him there. I think he's better suited to playing a little bit higher up the pitch.’