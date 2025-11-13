Crazy Manchester United stat proves Ruben Amorim still has squad mentality concern and reliance on one man

Ruben Amorim has won less than half his games in charge of Manchester United

Another international break has given everyone time to reflect on the first 11 games of the Premier League season, and, safe to say, it’s been a tale of two halves for Manchester United in more than one way.

Having won just two and lost three of their opening six league games, Man Utd have since gone on a five-game unbeaten run, which has relieved the mounting pressure on Ruben Amorim and put the team in contention for a crack at the top four.

Despite improvements, Man United continue to be plagued by an inability to sustain it over a full 90 minutes with a startling difference between their first and second half performances and results. It’s not just an eye test either, with so many stats to support the recurring issue.

Manchester United have conceded the most second half goals in the Premier League this season

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has seen his team start fast but tail off in games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Man United sit seventh in the table just one point off surprise package Sunderland in fourth and Chelsea in third. Both are among the five sides Amorim’s men have beaten in the league and each clash saw United lead 2-0 at half-time, albeit the Blues were down to 10 men inside five minutes. Brighton were also two goals down at the break at Old Trafford in October.

In fact, Amorim's side have led at half-time in all five games they have won so far this season, as well as the 2-2 draws with Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur during each of the last two weekends. Those seven leading positions have come alongside 11 goals scored and four conceded and see them second in the half time table - if there is such a thing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally First Half Premier League Points Top Six - 2025/26 1 Manchester City 23pts 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 22pts 3 Crystal Palace 21pts 4 Arsenal 20pts 5 Chelsea 19pts 6 AFC Bournemouth 18pts

Late goals have been a theme in these games, with late winners against Burnley (3-2) and Liverpool (2-1), as well as late equalisers against Forest and Spurs and a late clincher in the thrilling 4-2 win over Brighton. It could be a sign of the team spirit and mentality which appears to be growing in the side but also a concern given how often it is required.

And it’s required as Man United’s second half results and stats are incredibly poor. They have failed to win a single second half in the league this season, conceding 14 times and scoring just eight. The mental scars of so many collapses in recent seasons appear to still be healing, which is understandable, but there are other more tangible reasons for their drop-offs.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The most obvious is the importance of Casemiro. It feels like a sentence plucked from the 2022/23 season but the Brazilian’s stunning revival has seen him become a crucial member of Amorim’s side and the stats are quite something.

Manchester United once again conceded both goals in the game today with Casemiro OFF THE PITCH. ⚽️He's becoming so important to that team. 💪 pic.twitter.com/yLQk60Goh2November 8, 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Second Half Premier League Points Bottom Six - 2025/26 15 Nottingham Forest 12pts 16 Newcastle United 10pts 17 AFC Bournemouth 9pts 18 MANCHESTER UNITED 6pts 19 Leeds United 6pts 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5pts

His near-inability to play 90 minutes, having done so only once all season, is a direct cause for United’s second half collapses, as is the impact of his regular replacement, Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan has failed to impress giving credence to Amorim’s alleged claim that he is 'unrecognisable' from the player he worked with at Sporting.

Man United lose control without Casemiro but it’s not just Ugarte who is struggling off the bench. Just one goal contribution has come from a substitute in the league this season and that was defender Ayden Heaven’s long ball to Bryan Mbeumo at the death against Brighton.

The likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee have had minimal minutes and influence this season. The absence of any cup competitions has hampered them with fringe starters severely lacking in game time, match fitness and rhythm. With Benjamin Sesko’s injury return timeline unclear and Mbeumo, Amad and Noussair Mazraoui all heading to the Africa Cup of Nations next month, they will get chances but must take them.

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo is off to AFCON next month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Questions also have to be asked of Amorim's in-game management and use of substitutions. He made just two at Forest but then three in one go at Spurs, and the collective dip is alarming once changes are made.

It’s undoing so much of the good work, and from the likes of Mbeumo, Matthijs de Ligt and Senne Lammens in particular, and there’s really little excuse. With just one game a week, United should be finishing games stronger.

With the easiest five next fixtures in the league based on table position after the international break, Amorim has a huge opportunity to rectify this issue and move his side into the top four. It’s the next step in United’s evolution — and it may determine whether this season brings genuine progress or just more familiar frustration.