Crazy Manchester United stat proves Ruben Amorim still has squad mentality concern and reliance on one man
Ruben Amorim's side have made progress in recent weeks but continue to struggle to do it over 90 minutes.
Another international break has given everyone time to reflect on the first 11 games of the Premier League season, and, safe to say, it’s been a tale of two halves for Manchester United in more than one way.
Having won just two and lost three of their opening six league games, Man Utd have since gone on a five-game unbeaten run, which has relieved the mounting pressure on Ruben Amorim and put the team in contention for a crack at the top four.
Despite improvements, Man United continue to be plagued by an inability to sustain it over a full 90 minutes with a startling difference between their first and second half performances and results. It’s not just an eye test either, with so many stats to support the recurring issue.
Manchester United have conceded the most second half goals in the Premier League this season
Man United sit seventh in the table just one point off surprise package Sunderland in fourth and Chelsea in third. Both are among the five sides Amorim’s men have beaten in the league and each clash saw United lead 2-0 at half-time, albeit the Blues were down to 10 men inside five minutes. Brighton were also two goals down at the break at Old Trafford in October.
In fact, Amorim's side have led at half-time in all five games they have won so far this season, as well as the 2-2 draws with Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur during each of the last two weekends. Those seven leading positions have come alongside 11 goals scored and four conceded and see them second in the half time table - if there is such a thing.
1
Manchester City
23pts
2
MANCHESTER UNITED
22pts
3
Crystal Palace
21pts
4
Arsenal
20pts
5
Chelsea
19pts
6
AFC Bournemouth
18pts
Late goals have been a theme in these games, with late winners against Burnley (3-2) and Liverpool (2-1), as well as late equalisers against Forest and Spurs and a late clincher in the thrilling 4-2 win over Brighton. It could be a sign of the team spirit and mentality which appears to be growing in the side but also a concern given how often it is required.
And it’s required as Man United’s second half results and stats are incredibly poor. They have failed to win a single second half in the league this season, conceding 14 times and scoring just eight. The mental scars of so many collapses in recent seasons appear to still be healing, which is understandable, but there are other more tangible reasons for their drop-offs.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The most obvious is the importance of Casemiro. It feels like a sentence plucked from the 2022/23 season but the Brazilian’s stunning revival has seen him become a crucial member of Amorim’s side and the stats are quite something.
Manchester United once again conceded both goals in the game today with Casemiro OFF THE PITCH. ⚽️He's becoming so important to that team. 💪 pic.twitter.com/yLQk60Goh2November 8, 2025
15
Nottingham Forest
12pts
16
Newcastle United
10pts
17
AFC Bournemouth
9pts
18
MANCHESTER UNITED
6pts
19
Leeds United
6pts
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
5pts
His near-inability to play 90 minutes, having done so only once all season, is a direct cause for United’s second half collapses, as is the impact of his regular replacement, Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan has failed to impress giving credence to Amorim’s alleged claim that he is 'unrecognisable' from the player he worked with at Sporting.
Man United lose control without Casemiro but it’s not just Ugarte who is struggling off the bench. Just one goal contribution has come from a substitute in the league this season and that was defender Ayden Heaven’s long ball to Bryan Mbeumo at the death against Brighton.
The likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee have had minimal minutes and influence this season. The absence of any cup competitions has hampered them with fringe starters severely lacking in game time, match fitness and rhythm. With Benjamin Sesko’s injury return timeline unclear and Mbeumo, Amad and Noussair Mazraoui all heading to the Africa Cup of Nations next month, they will get chances but must take them.
Questions also have to be asked of Amorim's in-game management and use of substitutions. He made just two at Forest but then three in one go at Spurs, and the collective dip is alarming once changes are made.
It’s undoing so much of the good work, and from the likes of Mbeumo, Matthijs de Ligt and Senne Lammens in particular, and there’s really little excuse. With just one game a week, United should be finishing games stronger.
With the easiest five next fixtures in the league based on table position after the international break, Amorim has a huge opportunity to rectify this issue and move his side into the top four. It’s the next step in United’s evolution — and it may determine whether this season brings genuine progress or just more familiar frustration.
Peter writes freelance for FourFourTwo and has previous experience at Evening Standard and Football365 among several others. He now works for us alongside OneFootball, the Sporting News and Stats Perform. One of the very few Irish people living in London and even fewer to support Manchester United, he spends time away from football rewatching TV shows and attempting to play tennis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.