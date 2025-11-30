‘We were better than them’ Enzo Maresca pits Chelsea as potential title challengers to Arsenal

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca feels that his side “are there” in terms of challenging Arsenal for the Premier League title.

The Gunners went into Sunday’s game four points clear at the top of the table, with the Blues six points behind in third place.

It ended level with a goal apiece, following a red card for midfielder Moises Caicedo in the 38th minute for a dangerous challenge on Mikel Merino, a decision Maresca felt was fair.

Enzo Maresca hints at Chelsea’s chances of a title challenge

Maresca seems to believe his side can stop Arsenal's title charge on Sunday's evidence (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the man advantage, the Blues did not fade in the physical battle at Stamford Bridge, breaking the deadlock just on the other side of half-time through a Trevoh Chalobah header.

Arsenal have widely been regarded as the best team in England by some distance so far this season, perhaps even in Europe too, but Maresca believes his side were better.

🗣️ "We were a much better team than them 11 vs 11"Enzo Maresca reacts after Chelsea's draw with Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/ulxvew2q3iNovember 30, 2025

“We showed that we are in the right direction again,” the Chelsea boss told Sky Sports after the game. “I always say the same because I think we go in the right direction.

“We were much, much better team than them, 11 v 11. And then with ten players, it’s more difficult.

“I think that we are a better team compared to last season. We are more close, and then we see where we are in February, March.”

Pushed to give an answer on whether the Blues are title challenges, Maresca tried his best to remain composed.

“We are there,” the Italian responded, with a glint in his eye to suggest he’d seen enough on the pitch against Arsenal.

The Chelsea boss believed that Moises Caicedo's dismissal was warranted (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Chelsea are unlikely to play many teams better, with as much depth as Arsenal.

So, holding them to a point is a strong indication as to where this iteration of the Blues belong in the Premier League hierarchy.

To do so with ten men for the majority of the contest suggests that they could well be building towards giving the Gunners some real headaches, especially with the likes of Cole Palmer still to come back into the side.

Chelsea next face Leeds United, when Premier League action returns next week.