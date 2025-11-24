Daniel Farke facing Leeds United civil war as touchline incident highlights heightened internal pressure

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke continues to face pressure at Elland Road after a fan attempted to confront him in the dugout.

Farke saw the Whites slip to a fifth defeat in six games as Morgan Rogers' double cancelled out Lukas Nmecha's early opener to give Aston Villa all three points in West Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds are now 18th in the Premier League after 12 games played with a worrying run of fixtures yet to come, and it is their German boss who is continuing to face criticism.

Daniel Farke says fans should consider Brenden Aaronson's 'mental health'

Leeds fans have been confused as to why Brenden Aaronson remains part of their starting XI (Image credit: Getty Images)

As reported by MailSport an angry supporter attempted to speak to Farke during their clash with Villa over the weekend, before being apprehended by security.

There is growing concern over the German's capabilities to keep the Whites in the Premier League this season, and his comments post-match have fanned the flames with some supporters.

Daniel Farke is under pressure to keep Leeds in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Due to the value I have for Dan James and Willy Gnonto, I am always thinking about them," said the former Norwich boss, when asked why he didn't start the pair.

"If I use one of them, I have to leave out either [Noah] Okafor or [Brenden] Aaronson. Okafor, offensive-wise, he takes players on and scores goals. Defensive-wise [he] needs to improve. I was not tempted to play Willy today. On [the] other side, Brenden is a player who polarises. [He] can be annoying for myself, given he is not straightforward and hectic.

"But I have to say when we criticise this man - we don't have to do these mental health days anymore. If everyone on his back, if he works his socks off, relentless. [You] can criticise his performances, but right now, it's unfair.

"He was there covering 13k per game. Why we're looking so solid on our right side is because of him, with respect to [Jayden] Bogle. Last home game, he was man of the match. [He got a] standing ovation after that.

Leeds fans are frustrated by Willy Gnonto's lack of inclusions (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is also internal pressure too, as FourFourTwo understands not all investors within the 49ers Enterprises stable were convinced of Farke's Premier League credentials, hence talk of him being replaced during the summer.

Instead, Leeds and their owners decided to stick with the 49-year-old, but for how long remains to be seen. Fans are anxious over the team's form and fixtures to come, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Brentford up next.