Hunt, Motaung Snr to discuss futures of Hlanti, Nange & Petersen

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that he will discuss the futures of former Bidvest Wits trio Brandon Petersen, Sifiso Hlanti and Phathutshedzo Nange with Kaizer Motaung Snr after Chiefs had their transfer ban upheld leaving the three free agents in limbo.

Goalkeeper Petersen, defender Hlanti and midfielder Nange have been in training at Naturena for several weeks as Chiefs hoped to successfully overturn their transfer ban.

The ban though was upheld and Chiefs now can’t register new players for two transfer windows, meaning they can only do so from 1 July 2021, but there remains ambiguity regarding free agents.

According to reports though the former Wits trio have been offered employment contracts by Amakhosi despite the FIFA ban, although the club are yet to confirm the moves.

Hunt, speaking ahead of the MTN8 Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, was asked what will now happen to Petersen, Hlanti and Nange following the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to dismiss their request to have the FIFA ban overturned.

“Right now I am going to have a meeting with the chairman (Kaizer Motaung) about those players and we are going to see what is going to happen,” Hunt told the media.

“We possibly have to loan them out to get some game-time, we can’t have the player not playing for so long – that is one of the options. I am not sure what he thinks, but we can discuss that.”