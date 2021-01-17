Hunt: No one has a programme like us

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that he told his players during the half time break their DStv Premiership clash against Cape Town City.

The Soweto giants have now won back-to-back fixtures in the league following their 2-1 victory over the Citizens at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The win sees Amakhosi move up to eighth place in the league standings with 13 points, while City are in sixth place with 16 points from 11 games played.

Goals from Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo proved to be the difference, but Hunt told his side to let City keep possession of the ball in the second half.

‘Ja, they are a home side, they gonna come on, they are 2-0 down, as I said I don't think they could have scored, they played in front us the whole day,’ Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘I said at half-time, "Let them have the ball, let's not go out there, let's let them have the ball" but we didn't do it, then you have the last five minutes frantic, you know.

‘If we just keep our shape, the balance and that's what we have to learn better not only at Chiefs but in football, learn to play without the ball, in our situation we have to learn these type of things. That's what I try to do at the football club and we have to learn this before we go the other way.’

Hunt admits that their congested fixture schedule has taking its toll on the team, having been balancing playing in the Caf Champions League and DStv Premiership.

‘No one has a programme like us, we went to Cameroon, come back we have a game in two days' time, you could see they never played on Wednesday, they had more energy. We played Wednesday, back up and down and it takes a toll on a small squad like us,’ he added.

‘What we gotta do is try to get through the period and try do do better, they are good football side, they play, we had to dig in and that's all we can do.’