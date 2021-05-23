Hunt refuses to take credit for Chiefs’ CCL semis qualification

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has refused to take credit after his side qualified for the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

The Soweto giants advanced to the last four of the continental competition for the first time after clinching a 4-3 aggregate victory over Simba SC in the two legged fixture.

Despite falling to a 3-0 defeat in their quarter-final second leg, Amakhosi still managed to progress to the next round of the competition.

However, Hunt remained humbled and credited the team and their performance in the quarter-finals for progress to the next stage.

‘Well, it was history just to get into the group, and then... But obviously, ja... It's not for me, it's for the club. It has nothing to do with me, it's only the club,’ Hunt told Chiefs' media.

‘It was obviously very difficult today but I mean, we got through and that's the most important thing. There was no danger for 25-26 minutes, we got a corner and then they scored from that corner, which put us a little bit back and turned the first half [in their favour].

‘They got a second and third [goal] and obviously made it a little difficult, and then we defended for the last bit of time.

‘They're the home team, they obviously were going to throw numbers forward – they left four [strikers] up, and they just played it long in there.

‘If you don't win the first and second ball, you've got problems and that was the problem. We couldn't get [the ball] down for various reasons; we kept giving it away, but ja, the most important thing is that we're through - it's a knockout game and we're through.’