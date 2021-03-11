Hunt says Chiefs have to play direct because of the team they have

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt says his team are forced to play direct football because of the players in their squad.

The Soweto giants snatched a late point in a 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

With the result, Chiefs extended their winless run to six games in the league as Hunt’s men continue to struggle.

Speaking after the game, Hunt admitted that his team need to learn how to deal with the press better which is why they have looked to play more direct football.

‘The first half I think we gave the ball away simply, especially on our left-hand side, you don’t expect it at this level, so we have to be better,’ Hunt told SuperSport TV post-game.

‘And then the turnover comes and they are at you, we were playing opposite to the ball, in terms of the ball coming forward and we were going at it.

‘It gets behind you and then it’s a chase, they got the goal, they got the lifeline, I thought we played well the first 10 minutes, we played OK.

‘We played through the lines a little better, we have to try to play football, our team can’t play if it doesn’t go direct, you know, with the team that we have,’ he continued.

‘Second half, obviously changed it, obviously we were a totally different side. OK, they hit the crossbar to be fair but I mean, Nazeer Allie, he did it for me for three years, I’ve never seen a guy clear the ball off the line like that.

‘Hit it straight in the head, could have gone either way, so, yes, give and take, we came back, good spread from the players, good attitude, desire, the most important thing, we showed it,’ he added.

‘I’m happy they got some rewards because they put it in tonight and that’s all we can do.

‘As I said, I get criticised because I think the Champions League is much slower, it’s a slower game, here in the PSL is 100 miles an hour, the ball is going back to front, back to front,’ he said.

‘So, you gotta make sure the passing when to play, when not play, we played into the press the whole night, sometimes you have to play over the press or through the press, that’s the things you gotta learn.’

Chiefs will be away to Angolan giants Petro de Luanda in the Caf Champions League game on 20 March.