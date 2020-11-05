Hunt: We got what we deserved

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his side 'got what they deserved' after playing out to a goalless draw with TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Amakhosi were unable to bounce back from their humiliating 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final first leg after sharing the spoils with the DStv Premiership new boys.

The draw leaves Chiefs in 11th place in the league table with four points from their first three games, while Galaxy are placed seventh on the table with five points.

'We got what we deserved,' Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

'As the game progressed, we got stronger. We're gonna have to try and get the maximum out of the group of players we have. It's all I can do. Last year they scored 48 goals, 23 from set-pieces, you can see why. The top goalscorer is not playing and he scored half of them. So there's your problem.

'We had unbelievable chances. Have to be taking them. But defensively a little bit better. Clean sheet, something to build on. And we've just got to build, one step at a time. Give these younger ones a go. Obviously, when the game gets a little bit helter-skelter like it did today, the younger players go missing a bit because of the physicality.

'All in all, first half they were good. Second half we were better.'

He added: 'You can't be relying on that.

'As I said when I arrived here, it's fantastic but your biggest weapon is not playing. He's the guy that scored most of them. And he won't be ready for two or three months.

'We can't just score goals like that. We've got to take more responsibility in those areas and I thought we had some good opportunities as the game went on. But I think was draw was fair. But still nowhere near I want a team to be performing. Especially without the ball. We were way off without the ball.'