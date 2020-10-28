Hunt: We looked like a proper football team

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his side 'looked like a proper team for the first time' following their victory over Chippa United on Tuesday evening.

The Soweto giants returned to winning ways after snatching a late 1-0 victory over the Chilli Boys in their second DStv Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The victory sees Amakhosi move up to fourth place in the league standings with three points from two games, while Chippa dropped down to 14th place with one point after their first two games.

'Tonight, for the first time I think we looked like a proper football team,' Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

'I thought Njabulo Blom in midfield was outstanding. And that's the difference. We got a little bit of legs in there. Ngcobo for me I think he's a great little player.

'But the whole team for me, I think defensively looked good. Siya came in, did better, Zulu I worked with him one-two days at left back, we had to what we had to do. He was fantastic.'

When asked about how he motivated his players to keep the ball, Hunt said: 'There was a lot of space down the sides.

'Their full-backs were really aggressive on our players. Obviously, there were big spaces down the sides. So once we get the centre-backs turned, it gives us a chance. The pitch was very greasy so you had to be careful.

'We looked like a proper team tonight but let's see if we can do it next week and the week after.

'We created so many opportunities tonight. Let's be honest, we hit the post a few times. That second half, there must have been a patch of five minutes where the keeper made four or five saves.

'You think it's going to be one of those games where they get half a chance. But to be fair we looked really solid and much better out of possession. And I've always said to be a good team, you've got to be the best team without the ball.'