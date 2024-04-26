Manchester City and Arsenal told Bruno Guimaraes price tag - amid Eddie Howe release clause admission

Newcastle United would reportedly entertain offers above £80million for Bruno Guimaraes this summer, with boss Eddie Howe admitting that the midfielder’s release clause expires on June 30.

The Brazil international has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City both linked with the 26-year-old.

A £100 million release clause was included in the player’s latest contract and, though that will expire early this summer, 90min claim that the player and club have a verbal agreement that offers in excess of £80 million from a Champions League side will be considered.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe (Image credit: PA)

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are another club named as potential suitors for the Magpies star who joined from Lyon in a £40 million deal in 2022.

Speaking ahead of his side’s home clash against Sheffield United this weekend, Howe addressed the matter of Guimaraes’ contract and future with the club.

“Having that was well planned and structured by the club, in a sense that there is a finish point,” Howe said when he was asked if the clause does expire on June 30.

“We don’t want the constant speculation, I don’t think that’s healthy for the player or for us. We want to keep him, we want to build our team around him and he’s an integral part of what we are doing.

“His form has been very good. He seems very happy and settled. He will be thinking about a busy summer ahead and where we can hopefully take the team. He is a big part of that. We are not in control of that, so we shall see.”

Newcastle face the prospect of having to raise funds this summer to ensure they do not breach their Profit & Sustainability limits, with 90min adding that they would prefer one big sale than several smaller ones and have prioritised keeping striker Alexander Isak.

The Brazilian has been integral to Newcastle (Image credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

