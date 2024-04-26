Incredible piece of football memorabilia, with an amazing backstory, set for auction and expected to fetch thousands

By Matthew Ketchell
published

Newcastle United goalkeeper William Bradley’s 100-year-old FA Cup-winning medal and commemorative pocket watch will soon be available to buy

Willam Bradley's FA Cup winning medal for Newcastle United
Willam Bradley's FA Cup winning medal and engraved pocket watch are going under the hammer (Image credit: Anderson & Garland Ltd)

Friday 26 April marks 100 years since Newcastle United won the FA Cup. Beating Aston Villa 2-0 at the Empire Stadium Wembley, which had been open just a year.

Newcastle’s goalkeeper that day was William Bradley. Remarkably he was the club’s No.2 goalkeeper at the time and only received confirmation he would be playing the season’s showpiece fixture on the morning of the game itself.

Fast-forward a few hours, and he was stood on the hallowed turf shaking hands with King George VI (pictured below).

Newcastle United goalkeeper William Bradley shakes hands with King George at Wembley Stadium

Newcastle United goalkeeper William Bradley shakes hands with King George VI at Wembley Stadium (Image credit: Anderson & Garland Ltd)

