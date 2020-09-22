Hunt: Winning has to be first prize for Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is hoping to turn the club’s fortune around by ending their trophy drought through winning silverware this season.

The 56-year-old was appointed as the club’s head coach last Thursday after putting pen to paper on a three-year contract.

The former SuperSport United mentor will succeed Ernst Middendorp, who was sacked after narrowly missing out on the 2019-20 Absa Premiership title.

Hunt has reiterated that winning is their top priority as it will instil confidence in the players moving forward.

‘Hopefully, we can make it an enjoyable stay and win some trophies. If you look at the history of the football club from my time in 1981 as a player against them, to see where the club has grown, for me, then it was the biggest football club in South Africa, supporter-wise and trophy-wise,’ Hunt told the Amakhosi media team.

‘The last few years have been a bit barren, and hopefully, we can turn that around.

‘But obviously this is totally different from when we were always the ones playing against Chiefs and trying to quieten the supporters, now we have to liven up the supporters and it won’t be easy.

‘We need to win because winning is what breeds a little bit [of confidence] but we also need to play in a way that people enjoy but winning has got to be certainly the first prize,’ concluded Hunt.