Hurry! The best football boot of 2024 is now selling for over half price in the Black Friday sales

The Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite is held in high esteem at FourFourTwo, so I had to share this amazing saving when it popped up for Black Friday.

Rating as the best football boot for 2024, the Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite is now available for just £120 from ProDirect at the moment - which is a huge 52% saving this Black Friday.

Replacing its predecessor, the original Nike Phantom GX Elite, which was named our best boot of the year for 2023. You know what you're getting with what has quickly become Nike's flagship boot, worn by some of the biggest names in the game, including a certain Erling Haaland.

The unique Gripknit material technology, combined with incredible levels of traction mean you'll be hard pressed to find a more well-rounded design. Football boots this good don't normally come cheap - but thanks to this fantastic Black Friday offer ProDirect, you can grab a pair with a discount. They are currently offering a massive reduction of £130 at the moment, but don't expect this to last beyond Black Friday week.

And we're not just flogging these boots for the sake of it, check out our glowing review from earlier this year: "The Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite takes most of the best features from the first versions of the GX and Luna."

