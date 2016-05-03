Huth and Fellaini charged by FA

Leicester City defender Robert Huth and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini have been charged with alleged violent conduct by the Football Association following an on-field altercation during the sides' 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 21st minute of the match and television replays appeared to show Huth pulling Fellaini's hair before the Belgium international struck his marker with an elbow.

Both players have until 6pm on Wednesday to reply to the charge. They would face three-match suspensions if found guilty of violent conduct.

A statement from the FA read: "Marouane Fellaini and Robert Huth have both been charged for alleged acts of violent conduct which were not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

"The Manchester United midfielder and Leicester City defender were involved in an incident in the 21st minute of their game on Sunday."

As the on-field officials did not see the clash, footage will be reviewed by a panel of three former elite referees, who must unanimously decide whether they consider the offences to be worthy of a sending off in order for an FA charge to follow.

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal defended Fellaini's reaction as being in keeping with how "every human being" would respond to Huth's provocation - which he deemed only to be acceptable in situations of "sex masochism".

United took an early lead in the match through Anthony Martial but an equaliser from Huth's central-defensive partner Wes Morgan earned Leicester a point that helped them to be confirmed as Premier League champions.