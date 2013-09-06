Hutton frustrated to still be at Aston Villa

The Scotland international has not featured for Villa since May 2012, taking in loans at Nottingham Forest and Real Mallorca in the meantime.

He had been widely expected to return to the Spanish club, despite their relegation from La Liga last term, but Villa's demands prevented a deal being done, much to the right-back's frustration.

"I am in limbo," he said. "I had a few opportunities to go back to Spain, there were a few options, but unfortunately Villa could not agree to the loan terms.

"It has left me in a position where I am not too sure what is going to happen. It is very frustrating.

"To have options to go to different teams and they can't - or are not willing - to agree terms is very annoying, put it that way. I was desperate to get out there.

"Mallorca want me back, but I had three options to go back to La Liga and none of them could agree terms.

"I have had no explanation. If you don't want somebody then you let them go. You do everything you can to help the player I would have thought."

A number of high earners have found themselves on the fringes of the Villa squad as the club look to cut costs, following an initial spell of heavy investment early in Randy Lerner's time in charge at Villa Park.

Recent transfer dealings have looked towards more affordable deals for younger players, leaving established names such as Stephen Ireland, Darren Bent and Charles N'Zogbia spare.

Bent and Ireland have secured loan moves to Fulham and Stoke City respectively, but N'Zogbia remains in place alongside Hutton, with the 28-year-old revealing his delight for compatriot Barry Bannan, who sealed a deadline-day switch to Crystal palace after also finding himself unwanted by Paul Lambert.

He added: "There were lots of us: Darren Bent, Stephen Ireland, Charles N'Zogbia, who have just been put to the side and for me it is not what should be done.

"We are not young boys, we have played international games.

"I was absolutely buzzing for (Bannan) that he got out because he doesn't deserve to be treated like that. But unfortunately for myself it didn't come off and I am angry about it."