Hyypia not getting carried away at Leverkusen

The 2-0 victory over Hannover on Saturday cemented Leverkusen's place in the top three, just one point shy of Borussia Dortmund and defending champions Bayern Munich.

Goals from Simon Rolfes and Sidney Sam wrapped up the points in the first half but Hyypia knows that building on their early-season form will not be easy.

"We give everything that we can in every game and we try to improve the team in training on a daily basis, and we have to work hard for our results," he said.

"That's the right way to do it. We don't think about how close we are to Bayern or Dortmund.

"We have to focus on our game, to improve it to maybe make it a little more flexible. The results will come if we do that."

The Bundesliga side face Real Sociedad on Wednesday, having opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 4-2 defeat at Manchester United.