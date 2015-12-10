'I always knew when I couldn't play' - Figo bemused by Cheryshev incident

Former Real Madrid star Luis Figo admits he has been left bemused by the Denis Cheryshev incident which saw the club thrown out of the Copa del Rey.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed last week that Madrid have been expelled from the tournament with immediate effect after Cadiz raised a complaint over Cheryshev's appearance in the first-leg encounter, with the 24-year-old starting the match despite having not served a ban accrued following three yellow cards in the Copa last season.

Both Madrid and Cheryshev complained they had not been made aware of the sanction and were therefore innocent of any transgression, with the club having confirmed they will appeal the RFEF's decision.

Figo, however, cannot understand how any misunderstanding over a suspension came about, saying at a charity event: "In my time, I don't think there was a person who was responsible for that situation. I, at least, if I were ever punished, knew that I couldn't play."

Former Portugal international Figo had put himself forward as a candidate to succeed Sepp Blatter as FIFA president but pulled out of the race after describing the election campaign as "a plebiscite for the delivery of absolute power to one man".

The ex-Barcelona winger has not ruled out standing for the position in future, however, adding: "At this moment I'm not a candidate. Everyone said to me that I was very young, so I still have time to get to that position."