I am above comparison, insists Mourinho

Mourinho won Champions League titles with Porto (2004) and Inter (2010) but his bid to become the first manager to win the illustrious club competition with three different teams continues after Chelsea crashed out on away goals to French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Many believe a third European trophy is the driving force behind Mourinho, who is on track to complete a Premier League-League Cup double this season, however the controversial Portuguese boss hit back at those claims on Saturday, pointing to his haul of silverware.

"My happiness first of all is when I compare myself with the others, I see just a few that are with me in terms of success and the others I see a huge difference, a huge distance," Mourinho said.

"I have lots of respect for all of them, but in the Premier League, who is European champion? Me and [Manchester United boss Louis] van Gaal.

"In the Premier League how many won the Premier League twice or more than twice? Mr Wenger [Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger] and myself.

"How many won every competition in this country? Community Shield, Capital Cup, Carling Cup, FA Cup, Premier League? How many?

"You go to Europe, how many won seven league titles? How many won two Champions Leagues? [Carlo] Ancelotti won three. Van Gaal, two. And Pep [Guardiola] two.

"I'm not content with that, but you are too much worried about myself.

"What makes me feel special is that I am above all of this. You think I care about some bull**** I read? Do you think I care? I don't care. I don't care."