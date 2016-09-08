I am as good as Messi and Ronaldo - Arsenal star Sanchez

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez believes he is good enough to be considered in the same bracket as superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sanchez was a team-mate of Messi's at Barcelona, but departed Camp Nou for the Premier League ahead of the 2014-15 season in search of regular starts.

The Chile forward has become a firm fan favourite at Emirates Stadium after scoring 30 goals in 68 league appearances for the Gunners.

Messi and Real Madrid rival Ronaldo are widely considered as the best two players on the planet and have held a monopoly over the Ballon d'Or award for the past eight years.

But Sanchez is confident that he can be considered on their level.

In quotes published by Sport, he said: "I have reached a level where I can compete with great players.

"I do not feel inferior to anybody.

"I liken [my qualities] to Messi and Ronaldo. I have the same abilities as them."

Alexis won LaLiga and Copa del Rey medals with Barca and also has an FA Cup triumph to his name with Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger's side return to Premier League action following the international break against Southampton on Saturday.