'I am like Jamie Vardy' - Leicester signing Musa

Leicester City signing Ahmed Musa believes he is similar to team-mate Jamie Vardy with his speed and work ethic.

The Nigeria international joined the Premier League champions from CSKA Moscow in a deal reportedly worth a club-record £16.6million.

Musa scored 13 league goals in Russia last season and compared his style to that of Vardy, the 2015-16 player of the season after netting 24 times.

"I was a goalie between 10 and 12, but changing was the best decision of my life because I would never have been good enough to become a professional goalkeeper," he said.

"It was difficult at first but then you get used to the fact you are not very big. A lot of people used to tell me, 'Musa, you are too small to be a striker.'

"But I said: 'It doesn't matter what size you are, it's what you can do that matters. I think I am like Jamie Vardy. I have speed, I like to work hard, we are similar in lots of things.

"Am I faster? I can't say yet, I have never played with him, but I am looking forward to finding out. I'm looking forward to playing with Vardy. I like his style. I think we can fit well together."

Musa spent time with VVV-Venlo in the Eredivisie before his move to Russia in 2012, shining for CSKA.

The 23-year-old said the intensity of training at Leicester had already taken him by surprise.

"When I started my first session I was thinking, ‘Wow'," Musa said.

"I have never seen that in Russia but now I am getting used to it The intensity here is quite different to Russia. Here it is a little bit harder, in Russia they are more laid back.

"I think that is the most difficult thing, but I think that is the secret behind Leicester's success."