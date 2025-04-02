Liverpool in talks with 'the next Riyad Mahrez': report

Liverpool are closing in on superstar who could have a similar career trajectory to Riyad Mahrez

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot looks on during the Premier League match against Wolves at Anfield in Liverpool, UK on 16 February, 2025.
Arne Slot has big business to do this summer

Liverpool have opened talks with the heir to Riyad Mahrez over a Merseyside move in the summer.

The Reds are well on course for a record-equalling 20th league title – but there's an air of doom and gloom in the air over the imminent departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who's leaving for Real Madrid.

With the club's two other talismanic figures, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, also uncertain of their futures, this summer is a pivotal one in the future of the club.

Liverpool in talks with excellent attacker compared to Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez celebrates one of his three goals for Leicester City against Swansea City in the Premier League in December 2015.

'The next Mahrez' could be arriving on Merseyside

Regardless of the future of Salah – ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time – attacking reinforcements are a given for Liverpool.

The Merseysiders' second-most expensive signing ever, Darwin Nunez, has been linked with an exit, as have Federico Chiesa and Luis Diaz, though FourFourTwo understands that the latter isn't currently in consideration to be sold.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks dejected after Alexander Isak of Newcastle United (not pictured) scored his team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be losing Salah – and others – this summer

French outlet L'Equipe has reported on the “inquiries” that the Reds have made over Mohamed Amoura, who is currently on loan at Wolfsburg from Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 24-year-old forward is seen as the heir to the Algerian national team after Mahrez hangs up his boots and can join Wolfsburg for €14 million this summer. Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have also made contact over signing him – though German publication SportBild have previously relayed Liverpool's interest over the other two.

FourFourTwo understands that Die Wolfe could demand triple what they pay for Amoura in order to sell him the same summer.

As an option on the left or centrally, Amoura could well provide cover and competition to the likes of Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo next season, with a view to succeeding the more established trio in time.

Mohamed Amoura of VfL Wolfsburg plays the ball during the pre-season friendly match between VfL Wolfsburg and Lille OSC on July 24, 2024 in Rheda-Wiedenbruck, Germany.

Mohamed Amoura in action for Wolfsburg

There are similarities with Omar Marmoush, another North African star that Liverpool had opened talks with prior to his switch to Manchester City.

Like Marmoush, Amoura is versatile enough to adapt his game across the frontline and is only starting to blossom with better numbers now he's hit his mid-20s in the Bundesliga.

Reds fans, of course, will see a parallel there with Salah blooming somewhat later on in his development at Roma before his big move under Jurgen Klopp.

With eight goals and five assists while playing up front in Germany this season, Amoura could well be a serious option to lead the line for Slot, who is yet to settle on a first-choice no.9.

Amoura is worth €32m, as per Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Everton tonight when Premier League action returns.

