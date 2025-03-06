Quiz! Can you get 100% in our quiz on Leicester City's title-winning 2015/16 season?

It was the most stunning title win in Premier League history, as Leicester City defied odds of 5,000/1 to be crowned champions of England in 2015/16.

Jamie Vardy was having a party on a weekly basis, Claudio Ranieri was dilly ding, dilly dong-ing and the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and the two Manchester sides were all unsuccessfully playing catch up.

It was an achievement fitting of a world famous FourFourTwo quiz, we're sure you'd all agree.

For this quiz we've drawn up ten questions covering the goals, the moments and the records from that historic season for you to get your teeth into.

Should you need a hand with any questions, simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you on your way.

10 questions – no time limit for you.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates, especially those who follow the Foxes - as they may need a bit of cheering up this season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More Premier League quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every nation's top appearance-maker in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player to have been the only one of his nationality?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League top three ever in order?

Quiz! Can you name every manager who’s managed three or more Premier League clubs?

Quiz! Can you name all 22 clubs from the very first Premier League season?