Quiz! Can you get 100% in our quiz on Leicester City's title-winning 2015/16 season?

Today's latest quiz is all about the most remarkable title win in Premier League history

Leicester City players and manager Claudio Ranieri celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their match against Everton in May 2016.
Leicester City celebrating their 2015/16 Premier League title win (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was the most stunning title win in Premier League history, as Leicester City defied odds of 5,000/1 to be crowned champions of England in 2015/16.

Jamie Vardy was having a party on a weekly basis, Claudio Ranieri was dilly ding, dilly dong-ing and the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and the two Manchester sides were all unsuccessfully playing catch up.

It was an achievement fitting of a world famous FourFourTwo quiz, we're sure you'd all agree.

For this quiz we've drawn up ten questions covering the goals, the moments and the records from that historic season for you to get your teeth into.

Should you need a hand with any questions, simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you on your way.

10 questionsno time limit for you.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

