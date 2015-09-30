I believe in what I do - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says he has ignored the criticism levelled at him in recent weeks after his side beat Sevilla 2-0 in the Champions League.

The Italian champions have just one win under their belt in this season's Serie A campaign, and Allegri has come under fire from sections of the club's support.

But back-to-back victories in the Champions League have given Allegri some respite, and he hit back at his critics after goals from Alvaro Morata and Simone Zaza saw off Sevilla in Turin.

"I have no stone in my shoe," he said. "I believe in what I do; why should I worry?

"Over the past five years at Juventus and AC Milan I got good results, thanks to the players.

"Tonight was the first step of a team that has to play at great levels. I was very happy with these guys, who want to grow and manage the game. You have to have the strength to hold the game, otherwise you may lose."

Allegri was in dire need of a positive result after Juve's 2-1 defeat at Napoli in their previous game in the league, and he will hope the win against Sevilla will give his side a boost ahead of the visit of Bologna in Serie A.

"The lads put in a good performance, tactically, technically and defensively. We had a very young attack with little international experience.

"Hernanes had a good game after all the criticism of his performance at Napoli.

"Sevilla are a very solid team and dangerous in attack, but when the lads are open to working hard and sacrificing themselves for the team, we can do well.

"Against Napoli we got it wrong technically, making many errors to allow lots of counter-attacks. Even then, towards the end we were still in the running for an equaliser.

"If you keep the ball it is easier to play, attack and defend. We still have to improve this aspect, but it is getting better."