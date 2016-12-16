I cannot imagine myself leaving Boca - Tevez still weighing up CSL move

Carlos Tevez said he still cannot imagine leaving boyhood club Boca Juniors as the Argentina international considers a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League.

Former Juventus and Manchester City forward Tevez is reportedly on the cusp of joining CSL powerhouse Shanghai Shenhua in a lucrative deal in January.

The 32-year-old previously said this month's Superclasico - in which he scored twice against River Plate in a 4-2 victory - would not be his last as a Boca player.

Amid growing speculation, Tevez insisted he will not be rushed into a decision as he weighs up his future, and he strongly dismissed reports he did not renew his daughter's school enrolment in Buenos Aires, while denying he has been house hunting in Shanghai.

"Today my head is thinking that I will stay, but I am suffering," Tevez told TyCSports. "I still do not imagine myself leaving Boca.

"I am aware of how important is everything that you transmit on and off the pitch.

"I think it's time to think and it's only me to take the decision. I know that my team-mates want me to stay, that the coach wants me to stay, but the decision is mine and when I have a cool head I'm going to think.

"I know it's difficult and everyone expects an answer but I have to think well about it.

Tevez, who is set to hold talks with Boca, added: "The decision is more personal than something else and accepting the reality is difficult.

"I am a man who cannot be calm at home after Boca loses, I have to think about my wife and my daughters. If this affects my family, and puts them at risk, I will step aside. I do not need anything,

"I am in the best club in the world, but when you lose you go home sad and this end up with repercussions in the family. There are times when I cannot leave the house, the reality shocks you. I either face it or step aside. "

"When I lost in Europe life was still normal, it is very difficult to live like this, when losing outside nothing happened. I took my daughters to the school. Not here. You cannot even leave your house in here."