I didn't join Bayern to change German football - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola dismissed suggestions he has changed German football during his time at Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard will take charge of his final Bundesliga game at the helm of Bayern when the champions host Hannover on Saturday.

Guardiola, who has signed a three-year deal with Manchester City beginning next season, may have won three straight league titles in Germany, but was unwilling to say his style had altered the game in the country.

"I'm not the right person to say how great my influence on German football was," he said on Friday.

"I didn't come here to change German football. I'm arrogant, but not that arrogant.

"I came here to learn, the same reason I'm going to England.

"What can I learn from the players and English football? The reason is to live in other countries and experience different ways of playing."

Guardiola hopes Bayern can celebrate their title success during their league clash with Hannover.

The former Barcelona coach said the feats of his team during his spell in charge had been remarkable.

"We lost nine games in three years and five came when we were already champions," Guardiola said. "That is outstanding."

Midfielder Xabi Alonso (rib) has been ruled out of Saturday's clash, while Javi Martinez is out with an ankle injury.

Guardiola is hopeful Martinez will be fit for the DFB-Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund on May 21.

However, he ruled Arjen Robben out of the decider as the winger continues to struggle with a hamstring problem.