'I don't care about age' - Klopp committed to promoting youngsters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed to not let a player's age influence him in his team selection as he continues to encourage youth progression at the club.

Klopp possesses a young squad at Liverpool and Tuesday's 2-0 EFL Cup win over Leeds United saw the German play several of his less experienced contingent, with Kevin Stewart, Ovie Ejaria and Trent Arnold all starting.

But 17-year-old substitute Ben Woodburn stole the show, netting Liverpool's second to become the club's youngest goalscorer and Klopp will be happy to continue blooding youth players.

"No, as long as the player develops, I don't care about the age," he said on Friday.

"They're all younger than me. They're all young lads, some at a very young age, some at the best age and some where we can really use their experience.

"Everything is good. I enjoy working with these guys. I don't compare how old you are.

"If you start really early, you have a long time to have a career. I think in this moment we are the right club for boys to develop and improve and get the best player they can get.

"They are involved in all our plans, not only the three lads now. I don't know when you stop being a young player; 22, 23 is still young.

"We need to give them a situation where they can come through and they're ready when we use them.

"A few ups and downs, but as long as you are under the right circumstances and at the right club, we have no doubt about the potential of these boys.

"A little bit of luck, right attitude, [then] we have a decent player I think."