I don't smell the title - Conte wants Chelsea focus

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte insists he has no smell of the Premier League title just yet, despite his team's win over Bournemouth.

Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso scored after Adam Smith's own goal as Conte's side secured a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

While they maintained their seven-point lead over Tottenham atop the table with seven games to go, the Italian said there was still work to do.

"I don't smell the victory, because there are seven games to go," Conte said.

"We don't have an easy schedule, we know this. It's important to go game by game.

"In this case, after the defeat against Crystal Palace which we didn't deserve, we played [Manchester] City when we could have dropped points, and today we could have dropped points, but instead we won both games.

"We have to continue in this way to play game by game and be focused and concentrated, because for sure Tottenham have a great desire to win the title," Conte added. "We must have the same desire.

"Don't forget last season Tottenham fought for the title until the end which means they are a really good team. Last season Chelsea played for 10th place. Now we are on top of the table.

"Tottenham reinforced the team this season with two or three good players, and I think they are stronger than last season. It's important to understand this to compare the teams in the right way."

Full-time and job done - Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea! April 8, 2017

Chelsea's shock loss at home to Palace earlier this month saw them stumble ever so slightly, but they remain well on track to clinch the title.

Conte refused to play down expectations around his team, saying it was exactly what he wanted.

"I like the pressure, I live with pressure. If I don't see pressure, I put pressure on," he said.

"Pressure brings the best out of you."