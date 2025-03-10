'I don’t think he’s good enough, passing often goes wrong. We are somewhat limited up front but even then, you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now.' Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee slammed by national team manager

By
published

Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee has not impressed this season, with one manager dropping him entirely following poor showings

Zirkzee and Hojlund have a combined five Premier League goals this season
Manchester United duo Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have struggled in front of goal this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United were able to take a point off rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, but the 1-1 draw did little to improve their Premier League standing, with the Red Devils remaining 14th in the table.

The Red Devils have won just six of their 15 Premier League games at home this season, as boss Ruben Amorim continues to endure what has turned into a baptism of fire since he took over from Erik ten Hag in November.

The Portuguese is dealing with a host of issues, such as a threadbare squad that has been decimated by injuries and January exits, while a misfiring frontline has meant that the Manchester United attack has not been scoring enough goals.

Manchester Unite star Joshua Zirkzee dropped by Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman

Joshua Zirkzee looks dejected after missing his penalty in the FA Cup shootout defeat against Fulham

Joshua Zirkzee was a £36.5million signing last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee was a £36.5million summer signing from Bologna, arriving as the sole attacking player in the club’s £183million spending spree, but the 23-year-old has struggled to consistently find the back of the net.

Sunday saw Zirkzee handed a sixth consecutive start, with the Dutch international turning out in 25 of the 26 games that Amorim has overseen, but he has only scored five goals in the process. His last Premier League strike came when he netted twice against Everton at the start of December.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is preparing to face European champions Spain later this month (Image credit: Alamy)

With Zirkzee’s fellow striker Rasmus Hojlund also struggling in front of goal, this is clearly an issue for the club, but for Zirkzee, his recent performances also appear to be impacting his international prospects.

Zirkzee earned his first Netherlands cap during Euro 2024 and featured for Ronald Koeman’s side in the National League in the autumn, but has been left out of the Oranje squad to face Spain later this month.

Koeman - who was ranked at no.28 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever last year - has explained the snub and did not hold back with his assessment of Zirkzee’s current form.

“He wasn’t in the preliminary selection because I don’t think he’s good enough at the moment. Especially scanning when turning or passing often goes wrong,” he said on Studio Voetbal, as per Soccer News.

Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee made his senior Netherlands debut at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Yes, in principle form and fitness are always leading, but that is not always possible. We have a lot of central defenders and midfielders, but we are somewhat limited up front.

“But even then, I still think that you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now, but that could be the case again in another period.”

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Zirkzee - who is valued at €42million by Transfermarkt - is clearly struggling to make a mark at Manchester United, but this team has so many issues to resolve, it is clearly far too early to write him off.

Zirkzee has never been the most prolific striker in front of goal, with his height, strength and hold-up play his main strengths, but he will need to start showing more if he is to succeed at Old Trafford and come back into Koeman’s thinking.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

More about stories
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool have already won one of 'three finals' - with two more to come
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Papiss Cisse of Newcastle scores the opening goal despite the efforts from Branislav Ivanovic (L) and John Terry of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 2, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

'Pardew showed me a video of Shearer’s goals. Control, bam! Control, turn, bam! I was stunned, then said, "Give me that shirt, I always take number nine"': Newcastle cult hero recalls making confident move upon signing for Magpies 13 years ago
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool have already won one of 'three finals' - with two more to come
See more latest
Most Popular
Ruben Amorim looks downcast on the sidelines for Manchester United
'Manchester United look confused about what they're being asked to do - he's certainly not getting the best out of them., I wouldn't bet a single penny on them getting to the next round' Alan Shearer issues damning verdict of Europa League hopes
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Papiss Cisse of Newcastle scores the opening goal despite the efforts from Branislav Ivanovic (L) and John Terry of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 2, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
'Pardew showed me a video of Shearer’s goals. Control, bam! Control, turn, bam! I was stunned, then said, "Give me that shirt, I always take number nine"': Newcastle cult hero recalls making confident move upon signing for Magpies 13 years ago
13 October 1993 Rotterdam, World Cup Qualifying match, Netherlands v England, Ronald Koeman scores a goal from a free kick. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)
‘Yes, Ronald Koeman should have been sent off against England in 1993, but David Platt also could have stayed on his feet – that’s never mentioned’ Former Three Lions star on playing in one of the country’s most infamous matches
Kevin Keegan celebrates with teammate John Toshack after scoring a goal for Liverpool
‘I was close, very close, to managing Liverpool. I thought it was done, but they went for Joe Fagan. From there, nothing worked out and I lost my motivation’: Ex-Real Madrid boss reveals missing out on Anfield job
Arsenal footballers in a recording studio in London, UK, to record the single &#039;Good Old Arsenal&#039;, April 1971. They sang the song at the 1971 FA Cup Final in May. From left to right, Sammy Nelson, Peter Marinello, Pat Rice, Geoff Barnett, Bob Wilson, George Armstrong, Ray Kennedy, John Radford and Charlie George. (Photo by Les Lee/Daily Express/Getty Images)
‘When I proposed to my wife, I made it a condition that she learn the words of Good Old Arsenal, released before when we won the Double. She did it, too’: Arsenal legend stipulation he made his partner over famous 1971 Gunners song
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta La Liga in the Champions League
‘I’m told there was talk about joining Rangers, but I was never tempted by the Premier League. A few minutes at Barca were worth more than anywhere else’: Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals potential transfer away from Camp Nou never interested him
US President Donald Trump waits to speak in Emancipation Hall during inauguration ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Greg Nash / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) with the Rangers crest behind him
‘I was aware of the rumours of Donald Trump buying Rangers – my first sit-down board meeting with him would have been interesting…’ Ally McCoist gives verdict on reports of a high-profile takeover
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford
‘Ruben Amorim needs to be more flexible – the best bosses are able to switch between formations’ Former Manchester United defender voices concerns at manager’s tactics
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Ange Postecoglou manager / head coach of Tottenham Hotspur after the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 09, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
‘I still back Ange Postecoglou – people haven’t respected what he’s said, that injuries have made a massive difference’ Tottenham Hotspur legend defends manager from criticism
SHIZUOKA, JAPAN - JUNE 21: WM 2002 in JAPAN und KOREA, Shizuoka; Match 57/VIERTELFINALE/ENGLAND - BRASILIEN (ENG - BRA) 1:2; hintere Reihe v.li.: EDMILSON, LUCIO, Gilberto SILVA, ROQUE JUNIOR, TORWART MARCUS, CAFU; vordere Reihe v.li.: RONALDINHO, RONALDO, Roberto CARLOS, RIVALDO, KLEBERSON/BRA TEAM/MANNSCHAFT (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
‘Brazil didn’t panic against England in 2002 – their style of play made it easier to defend, even with 10 men, and we held on without too much fear of losing’: Selecao star reveals confidence during World Cup quarter-final