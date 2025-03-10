Manchester United were able to take a point off rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, but the 1-1 draw did little to improve their Premier League standing, with the Red Devils remaining 14th in the table.

The Red Devils have won just six of their 15 Premier League games at home this season, as boss Ruben Amorim continues to endure what has turned into a baptism of fire since he took over from Erik ten Hag in November.

The Portuguese is dealing with a host of issues, such as a threadbare squad that has been decimated by injuries and January exits, while a misfiring frontline has meant that the Manchester United attack has not been scoring enough goals.

Manchester Unite star Joshua Zirkzee dropped by Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman

Joshua Zirkzee was a £36.5million signing last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee was a £36.5million summer signing from Bologna, arriving as the sole attacking player in the club’s £183million spending spree, but the 23-year-old has struggled to consistently find the back of the net.

Sunday saw Zirkzee handed a sixth consecutive start, with the Dutch international turning out in 25 of the 26 games that Amorim has overseen, but he has only scored five goals in the process. His last Premier League strike came when he netted twice against Everton at the start of December.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is preparing to face European champions Spain later this month (Image credit: Alamy)

With Zirkzee’s fellow striker Rasmus Hojlund also struggling in front of goal, this is clearly an issue for the club, but for Zirkzee, his recent performances also appear to be impacting his international prospects.

Zirkzee earned his first Netherlands cap during Euro 2024 and featured for Ronald Koeman’s side in the National League in the autumn, but has been left out of the Oranje squad to face Spain later this month.

Koeman - who was ranked at no.28 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever last year - has explained the snub and did not hold back with his assessment of Zirkzee’s current form.

“He wasn’t in the preliminary selection because I don’t think he’s good enough at the moment. Especially scanning when turning or passing often goes wrong,” he said on Studio Voetbal, as per Soccer News.

Joshua Zirkzee made his senior Netherlands debut at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Yes, in principle form and fitness are always leading, but that is not always possible. We have a lot of central defenders and midfielders, but we are somewhat limited up front.

“But even then, I still think that you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now, but that could be the case again in another period.”

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Zirkzee - who is valued at €42million by Transfermarkt - is clearly struggling to make a mark at Manchester United, but this team has so many issues to resolve, it is clearly far too early to write him off.

Zirkzee has never been the most prolific striker in front of goal, with his height, strength and hold-up play his main strengths, but he will need to start showing more if he is to succeed at Old Trafford and come back into Koeman’s thinking.