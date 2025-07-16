Manchester United 'given confidence' for shock sale: report
Manchester United are looking to move on one of their bigger stars, in a surprise move
Manchester United are looking at making a surprise sale – which could see Rasmus Hojlund unexpectedly stay.
Across his two seasons, Hojlund has struggled at Old Trafford, managing just 26 goals in 95 games and has failing to nail down a starting spot.
Manchester United are on the hunt for a new striker and the signing of Matheus Cunha and their pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo suggest that it is a priority for Ruben Amorim this summer.
It therefore comes as a surprise to hear that a deal for Joshua Zirkzee has been given the green light by the Manchester United board.
Hojlund has attracted interest from across Europe, notably Inter Milan, and it was widely expected he would move on this summer.
But, according to Tutto Atalanta, a deal for Zirkzee is being explored by Atalanta as they gear up for another Champions League campaign.
Zirkzee has equally struggled at Old Trafford, but his profile of being able to play as a striker, or slightly deeper, appears more suited to Amorim's system, and being a recent purchase, it felt like Manchester United would be more inclined to keep a hold of him.
However, the report states, that due to a good relationship between the clubs following deals involving Amad Diallo and Hojlund himself, Zirkzee could find himself back in Italy sooner than expected.
Zirkzee's stature within the game appeals to the Atalanta board and they believe a loan, with option-to-buy, could be key to unlocking a deal as it would satisfy both parties.
It comes as somewhat of a surprise that Manchester United would allow Zirkzee to leave ahead of Hojlund. There would be some resale value in Hojlund, but with the market for strikers so hot currently, it may be difficult to nail the replacement.
Transfermarkt currently value Zirkzee at €30 million.
