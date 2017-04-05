I had no other option! - Luis Suarez explains overhead kick stunner

Luis Suarez says he had no other option but to try an audacious overhead kick as he explained his brilliant goal against Sevilla.

Suarez opened the scoring with his instinctive 25th-minute strike as Barca recorded an impressive 3-0 victory at Camp Nou, their eighth straight home win in LaLiga.

Lionel Messi, who went on to score a double, drove to the right byline and set up the Uruguay international, who shrugged off Gabriel Mercado before volleying an overhead kick beyond Sergio Rico from close range.

"Being a forward, I always know that when the ball is in the box, you have to hit the target," Suarez told reporters after the match.

"There was no room to move, but a good striker always knows where the goal is. At that time the ball was in the air and my marker was there, so it [an overhead kick] was my only option. I had no other choice."

8 - Luis Suárez has scored more first goals than any other player in La Liga this season. Voraciousness. April 5, 2017

Suarez has now scored six goals in as many LaLiga matches since the start of March and feels Barca are performing impressively going into a decisive stage of the season.

"It was a good performance, typical of a team that is doing well," he said.

"We were aware that by the international break we had experienced a lot of wear and tear, but we also knew that we will have to play a lot more in this stage of the season."