I have a lot more to give to the team - Cardoso on Chiefs struggles

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso has admitted that individually it hasn’t been his best season but insisted that he will regain his top form and that he still has a lot to offer the team.

The Glamour Boys have endured their well-documented struggles in the DStv Premiership this season.

However, their historic achievements in the CAF Champions League has been impressive with a thin squad considering their transfer ban.

With Amakhosi sitting ninth position on the log standings, having won just five of their 21 league matches played thus far, they face a battle to finish in the top 8.

Cardoso, who has featured in all but two of the club's 35 matches across all competitions thus far, admitted that the side has been leaking too many goals and he has been part of the issue.

‘Individually, it hasn't been the best of seasons as you can see – we've been leaking way too many goals, so I do take ownership of that,’ said the Chiefs defender.

‘I know it's a team sport but you need to lead from the back sometimes, and I think I've lacked that quite a bit this season.

‘Also, helping the youngsters out takes a lot out of you as an individual, but I will get back to that form and you can see we are doing much better [of late]. I do think I have a lot more to give to the team, I just need to focus more on my own performances.’