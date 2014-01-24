I have already achieved my goal, says Cabaye

The Frenchman has starred for Newcastle this term, with a string of superb performances helping the club to eighth in the Premier League table.

He has scored seven times in 20 appearances in all competitions, including a double in Saturday's 3-1 win at West Ham.

And the 28-year-old is delighted that he has already succeeded in his aim to better last season's goal tally.

"I always set myself targets for everything," Cabaye told the Evening Chronicle.

"With goals, my aim is to better the amount I scored the previous season."

Cabaye has also been pleased to see the form shown by compatriot Mathieu Debuchy, who has made the right-back slot his own this season.

The France international struggled to adapt initially after arriving at the club last January from Lille, but has blossomed in the current campaign, and Cabaye is delighted for his compatriot.

"It was difficult for Mathieu when he first came here last January because the team was not doing well," he added.

"It is always tough to change your country and your club.

"He couldn't speak English or understand it, so myself, Sylvain (Marveaux) and Gabby (Obertan) used to translate for him.

"It took a bit of time for him to adapt, but now he understands what the Premier League is about.

"He has a great mentality, great fight and great fitness, and is a big player for the team."