I have happy Arsenal memories, says Silva

Marco Silva reflected on his happy memories of facing Arsenal ahead of Hull City's trip to Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Hull are on a high after drawing away to Manchester United and defeating Liverpool in their last two Premier League matches, moving to within a point of safety.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have lost two consecutive matches and are under pressure to revive their fortunes ahead of their Champions League last-16 match against Bayern Munich.

Hull boss Silva managed Olympiacos to a 3-2 Champions League victory on his last visit to the Emirates in September 2015 and is now hoping his current crop of players can maintain their recent momentum.

"Of course I have good memories of Arsenal," said the Portuguese.

"My last result there was a great experience and it is a fantastic stadium, but Saturday is a different moment.

"I want more from my team after our last two results. Two clean sheets in a row is really important for us. We have the quality to give more and play better.

"We have had a good week of preparation ahead of Arsenal. We need to continue to do our work.

"I want my players to keep their feet on the ground. We have won nothing yet and the hard work must continue."

Silva will be without Michael Dawson and Abel Hernandez for the match, although Ahmed Elmohamady is back after helping Egypt to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

He said: "Michael is out with a calf injury – maybe for a few weeks. Abel is out with a hamstring muscle injury.

"Elmohamady is back with us now after international duty and available for Saturday. He is an important player for us – he knows the club and competition well."