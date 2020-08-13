‘I have never felt better’, says Motherwell’s fit-again David Turnbull

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull feels he is back at the top of his game after hitting his first goal since his comeback.

The 21-year-old produced a brilliant touch and finish in Motherwell’s 2-2 draw with Livingston in his third start since undergoing knee surgery.

The Scotland Under-21 international had to go under the knife to remedy a latent problem which scuppered a £3million move to Celtic in June 2019.

Turnbull said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to get off the mark after the first three games in 15 months. They are the moments you want to get after all the hard work and stuff you have been through.

“That’s the best part of it really, back to what I was doing best, scoring goals.

“I hope I can kick on and get more and help the team out.

“I’m feeling very fit. I came back fit after lockdown and got back up to speed. The gaffer has given me the chance in the first few games and I feel I am doing well, I just need to kick on.

“I’d say I am 100 per cent now. I have never felt better to be honest.”

Although Turnbull has been happy with his start, Motherwell have only collected one point and manager Stephen Robinson accused some players of poor attitudes after the game.

Ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Hibernian, Turnbull said: “The manager wasn’t happy, he had a wee pop at some of the boys. Probably right enough after the results we have had.

“But that will just spur boys on to work harder and play better.”

Motherwell strengthened their squad on Thursday night with the signing of Scotland full-back Stephen O’Donnell on a deal until the next transfer window.