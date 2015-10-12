I have no contact with Luis Enrique - Barca B captain Grimaldo
Barcelona B captain Alejandro Grimaldo has openly criticised Luis Enrique, stating that he has never spoken to the first-team boss.
Alejandro Grimaldo has hit out at Barcelona coach Luis Enrique over his lack of communication with the B-team players.
Barca B suffered relegation to the Segunda B last season and sit in 16th position in Group 3 of the third tier.
Luis Enrique began his coaching career with the Catalan giants' second side in 2008, and, following stints with Roma and Celta Vigo, led the first team to a domestic and European treble in his maiden season at the helm.
But the 20-year-old defender, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign, blasted the Barcelona boss over a lack of contact.
"He has never told me anything," Grimaldo told RAC1.
"I have not had any contact with him, nor do I have anything to say to him.
"I work with my coach [Gerard Lopez]. I get on well with him, he helps me with everything and he helps me better.
"Let him higher up [with the first team] be with his players and let me be with my team."
