I have not spoken to any clubs, insists Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed rumours of negotiations with Fenerbahce ahead of his final home game as Borussia Dortmund coach.

Klopp will take charge of Dortmund for the final time at Signal Iduna Park against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

His seven-year tenure with Dortmund will then end next week when they face Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal final.

Reports in Turkey had indicated that Klopp had travelled to Istanbul to hold talks with Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

But asked about that speculation at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: "I have not spoken with any club so far. I wasn't in Istanbul."