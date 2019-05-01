"I hope Liverpool never win a title while I'm still breathing," says former Manchester United man

Former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard says he never wants Liverpool to win the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's side are one point behind table-topping Manchester City with two games remaining as they seek a first championship crown since 1990.

Formerly the most successful side in English football history, Liverpool (18) now trail United (20) when it comes to top-flight title triumphs.

Howard won the FA Cup and League Cup during his three-season stint at Old Trafford, which preceded a decade-long stay at Goodison Park.

And playing for Liverpool's two biggest rivals has clearly made a deep impression on the American goalkeeper.

"I hope Liverpool never win a title while I'm still breathing," Howard, who currently plies his trade with Colorado Rapids in MLS, told CNN.

"We have two teams in the form that they're both in. It'll come down to the wire. If no one has a slip up, then City wins."

Liverpool face Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, before a meeting with Newcastle in the Premier League this weekend.

