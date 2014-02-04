I joined Inter to achieve my goals, says Hernanes

The Brazil midfielder left Lazio for San Siro on the final day of the January transfer window in a move that has angered fans of the capital club.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito claims to have received death threats from supporters in the wake of the sale.

But Hernanes has stressed that it was his decision to leave and revealed that he signed for Inter in order to win trophies.

"I want to clarify that no-one forced me to say anything," he told GoldTV. "I chose to go away and it was not a question of money.

"After a fantastic three and a half years, where I was always treated with dignity by Lotito and (sporting director Igli) Tare, I realised that if I wanted to play in the Champions League or win the Scudetto, I had to try something new.

"With Lazio, me and my team-mates were not able to reach certain goals. So, as soon as the opportunity came, I took it.

"I thought about, when Inter came in for me, and I made my decision. Again, after three and a half years, I realised I would not have been able to achieve my dreams with Lazio.

"Inter made me an offer. This is a team that has a name, a higher outlook where maybe I can achieve my goals. It is not a question of money."

Hernanes joined Lazio from Sao Paulo in August 2010 and helped them win the Coppa Italia last season.

The 28-year-old could make his debut for Inter against Sassuolo on Sunday.