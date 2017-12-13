I live day by day - Buffon ponders Euro 2020

Gianluigi Buffon has not ruled out continuing his career until Euro 2020.

The 39-year-old Juventus goalkeeper previously stated he is "99.9 per cent" certain he will retire at the end of this season, with the caveat that he would continue to contest next year's Club World Cup if Massimiliano Allegri's men were to win the Champions League.

That meant an expected farewell with Italy at the 2018 World Cup – plans that were scuppered by the Azzurri's play-off heartbreak against Sweden last month.

A visibly emotional Buffon immediately after the second leg at San Siro became the symbol of Italy's bitter humiliation and the 2006 World Cup winner might yet look to address some unfinished business in national colours.

"After the elimination against Sweden, I have received so much love," he said at the Gazzetta Sports Awards.

"People have realised that I have never worn masks during my career. [It is] appreciated."

Asked about the possibility of playing at Euro 2020, Buffon added: "I live day by day, I do not exclude [anything]."

Buffon has been on the losing side in the 2015 and 2017 Champions League finals, a partial blemish upon Juve's dominance of Serie A over the past six seasons.

Those losses to heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid have not dampened Buffon's enthusiasm to make history, with the Turin giants drawn against Tottenham in the last 16 this time around.

"As long as there is life there is hope," he added. "When you are still lucky enough to be able to compete on several fronts and when you play at a club like Juve you are not used to making choices [between competitions].

"You play to win, then the one that will come, will come."