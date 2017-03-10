I need a bigger home for all my trophies, jokes Hazard

Eden Hazard says he needs to move to a bigger home so he has room to store all his trophies.

Hazard won the Premier League Goal of the Month award on Friday for his stunning solo strike against Arsenal on February 4, running from inside his own half to beat Petr Cech.

The Belgium international was crowned the Premier League's Player of the Season for the 2014-15 campaign, in which he also took the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year and Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year honours.

"To be fair, I don't know," Hazard said when asked by Chelsea TV where he keeps his awards.

"I give them away to people sometimes, my father has some in Belgium. I have a couple of them in the garage.

"I don't know, I need to change my home I think, to a bigger one. No, I joke. It's good to get trophies, especially when you win games."

Hazard accepted the goal against Arsenal, one of 11 he has scored in the Premier League this season to help Chelsea build a 10-point cushion at the summit, included an element of fortune.

"It's always special when you score a good goal against Arsenal, at Stamford Bridge," the winger said. "We got the three points and that's the most important thing. It was very important, so I'm happy.

"It's not something like a fast shot, I took it by myself. At the end I was a little bit lucky when I hit it with my left foot, but in football you have to be a bit lucky sometimes."