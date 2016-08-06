I need to live with my players to know them, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed the extent of his efforts to get to know his players ahead of the new Premier League season.

The former Bayern Munich boss is preparing for his first campaign since taking over from Manuel Pellegrini and hopes to quickly build a full understanding of his squad.

"To know the players, you have to live with them," Guardiola explained at a news conference.

"Eat with them, talk to them, train with them, get to know them.

"I am very pleased with our pre-season, I am very very pleased with the behaviour of all of our players.

"I think in terms of spirit and character we will be a real team and that is what I want.

"We have to try to help each other and go forward and be aggressive without the ball - I like to see us fight."

One player Guardiola has already earmarked for special attention is new signing Leroy Sane, who is struggling with a minor injury.

"Sane can play in five positions, he is a young player, he's fast. I am going to try and help him a lot to show his quality," he explained.

"He isn't fit. There's a little problem with his hamstring, he hasn't made it to a training session yet, so he's not here."

City face Arsenal in a friendly on Sunday before opening their season against Sunderland next weekend.